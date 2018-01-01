 

Mike Massimino, former NASA astronaut.
 

"Astronauts are always looking for anything that can give extra bandwidth, focus, and energy for the crucial moments. It's critical to avoid costly mistakes and can even affect our survival. When I was an active astronaut at NASA, I used the same science-based circadian algorithm as Timeshifter is deploying in their app. When on missions, it helped me prepare for launches at odd hours, and to perform at my best on orbit. On earth, it helped me to eliminate jet lag when traveling to train in time zones as disparate as the U.S., Japan and Russia.

I can’t recommend Timeshifter enough.”

 

Michael López-Alegría
Former NASA astronaut

Generic jet lag advice is, well… generic. It won’t reduce your jet lag and can actually make it worse. Each traveler and trip is different and requires a personalized approach taking your sleep pattern, chronotype, flight plan, and a range of personal preferences into account.

 
 
We turn advanced science into simple advice.

Timeshifter is a serious jet lag tool for travelers who want to eliminate jet lag. It’s based on the latest research in sleep and circadian neuroscience, and is used by astronauts, elite athletes, and top CEOs to perform at their very best.

 
 
Formula 1 Champion, Nico Rosberg, on time and jet lag
 
 

"Getting jet lag advice revolutionized my life. I just had that little bit extra capacity, brain power, and energy left for the crucial moments. Anything extra you can bring to the table is going to help you in that moment and I’m sure that’s part of why I won the world championship."

Nico Rosberg, Formula 1 Champion (2016)
Click to see interview

 

Some of the features

"Practicality" filter

Ensures advice is realistic and easy to follow in the "real world"

Pre-travel adjustment

You can choose to start adjusting even before your departure

Advice notifications

Notification system offers advice — even without opening the app

Offline experience

Works well across all time zones, even offline and in-flight

Quick turnaround™

For business travelers who want to be at their best during short trips

Intuitive 3-hour view

See a quick 3-hour view, or view full plan for planning purposes.

Our experts and advisors

 
 

"The problems caused by jet lag cannot be tackled using generic advice, which is oversimplistic and can often be counterproductive, making jet lag worse. Each traveler and trip is different and requires a personalized approach taking your sleep pattern, chronotype, flight plan, and a range of personal preferences into account."

Steven W. Lockley, Ph.D.
Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School

 

 
Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and renowned expert in circadian rhythms, sleep and jet lag, Steven W. Lockley, Ph.D.

Steven W. Lockley, Ph.D.

Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and renowned expert in circadian rhythms, sleep and jet lag. Spent 25 years studying sleep and works with clients such as Formula 1's elite and NASA astronauts.

 

Medical Officer and Leader of Fatigue Management and Human Health, Performance, and Longevity Programs at NASA Johnson Space Center, Smith L. Johnston, III, M.D., M.S.

Smith L. Johnston, III, M.D., M.S.

Medical Officer and Leader of Fatigue Management and Human Health, Performance, and Longevity Programs at Johnson Space Center. Associate of Clinical Faculties for the Department of Aerospace Medicine at UTMB, Galveston, Texas.

 

Chairman of Air Canada and a non-executive director of Royal Caribbean Cruises, Vagn Ove Sørensen, M.Sc.

Vagn Ove Sørensen

Chairman of Air Canada and a non-executive director of Royal Caribbean Cruises. Previously the President and CEO of Austrian Airlines Group and the Deputy CEO with SAS Scandinavian Airlines System.

 

 

Timeshifter is based on real science.

 
 

New research in sleep and circadian neuroscience emerges every month. Our experts are either authors of it, or know which studies are the most credible and impactful.

 
 

Sleep

Light

Caffeine

Melatonin

