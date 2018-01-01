Jet lag is history.
Eliminate jet lag and arrive ready.
Eliminate jet lag and arrive ready.
"Astronauts are always looking for anything that can give extra bandwidth, focus, and energy for the crucial moments. It's critical to avoid costly mistakes and can even affect our survival. When I was an active astronaut at NASA, I used the same science-based circadian algorithm as Timeshifter is deploying in their app. When on missions, it helped me prepare for launches at odd hours, and to perform at my best on orbit. On earth, it helped me to eliminate jet lag when traveling to train in time zones as disparate as the U.S., Japan and Russia.
I can’t recommend Timeshifter enough.”
Generic jet lag advice is, well… generic. It won’t reduce your jet lag and can actually make it worse. Each traveler and trip is different and requires a personalized approach taking your sleep pattern, chronotype, flight plan, and a range of personal preferences into account.
Timeshifter is a serious jet lag tool for travelers who want to eliminate jet lag. It’s based on the latest research in sleep and circadian neuroscience, and is used by astronauts, elite athletes, and top CEOs to perform at their very best.
It’s as simple as taking small actions at specific times.
Practicality filter adjusts advice to the “real world”
"Getting jet lag advice revolutionized my life. I just had that little bit extra capacity, brain power, and energy left for the crucial moments. Anything extra you can bring to the table is going to help you in that moment and I’m sure that’s part of why I won the world championship."
"Practicality" filter
Pre-travel adjustment
Advice notifications
Offline experience
Quick turnaround™
Intuitive 3-hour view
"The problems caused by jet lag cannot be tackled using generic advice, which is oversimplistic and can often be counterproductive, making jet lag worse. Each traveler and trip is different and requires a personalized approach taking your sleep pattern, chronotype, flight plan, and a range of personal preferences into account."
New research in sleep and circadian neuroscience emerges every month. Our experts are either authors of it, or know which studies are the most credible and impactful.
Join the community of Timeshifters around the world who demand a better travel experience. Whether you’re traveling for business, going on vacation, or competing in a sports event abroad, with this app, you will arrive ready to go.